COVID-19: Confirmed cases rises to 93 in India

There are 93 confirmed cases of COVID 19 virus in India. But good news is that 9 of them have been discharged after treatment. Of these 17 are foreign nationals.

Contact tracing of these cases has led to identification of more than 4000 contacts who have been put under surveillance. Efforts are on to identify further contacts of these cases.

So far 12,29,363 passengers have been screened from 11,406 flights at the 30 designated airports. In addition, instructions to enforce quarantine for all incoming passengers as per the guidelines are being implemented.