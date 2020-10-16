 COVID-19 claims over 11 lakh lives worldwide | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates
COVID-19 claims over 11 lakh lives worldwide

The virus has infected more than 3 crore 91 lakh people globally.

Novel coronavirus has claimed over 11 lakh lives worldwide while the tally of global recoveries from the virus has crossed 2 crore 93 lakh.

U.S. and Brazil remain to be worst affected from the disease. The U.S has registered cases of infection crossing 82 lakh 15 thousand with over 2 lakh 22 thousand fatalities.

Brazil has more than 51 lakh 70 thousand covid-19 cases while the death toll has surpassed1 lakh 52 thousand in the country.

Meanwhile, Mexico, Spain and Peru trail behind Brazil in terms of the death toll.

