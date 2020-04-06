COVID-19: Centre releases additional 3k crore rupees under NHM funds to states; Confirmed cases rise to 4281

Briefing media in New Delhi on Monday, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Aggarwal said, 76 per cent cases have been reported in males and 24 per cent in females. He also informed that out of the total cases,1445 cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat cluster. He said, out of 109 deaths so far, 63 per cent have been reported among people over 60 years age, 30 per cent in age bracket of 40 to 60 years and 7 per cent in the people below 40 years of age. Mr Aggarwal suggested to the high risk people to follow the directive and guidelines issued by the government.

He also urged the countrymen to follow social distancing measures and guidelines to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Aggarwal also informed that during the Lockdown period, 16.94 lakh metric tonnes of food grains have been transported across the country till now. He said, in 13 states, 1.3 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 1.32 lakh metric tonnes of rice in 8 states have been alloted. He said, Food Corporation of India is having 55.47 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains in central pool.

He said, 1100 crore rupees have already been released from National Health Mission Funds for the states for COVID management and today an additional amount of 3000 crore rupees has been released in this regard.

Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry, Punya Salila Srivastava said that the lockdown measures are being effectively implemented. She said, the availability of essential goods and items are satisfactory. On cases related to Tablighi Jamaat workers, Ms Srivastava said, through a massive effort over 25,500 local Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts have been quarantined and 5 Haryana villages where they visited, have also been sealed and quarantined. She said, out of the 2083 foreign Tablighi Jamaat workers identified so far, 1750 workers have been blacklisted.

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, Head Scientist in Indian Council of Medical Research said that ICMR has placed order for 5 lakh testing kits for conducting rapid antibody based blood tests. 2.5 lakh kits are expected to be delivered by 8th or 9th of this month.