COVID-19: Centre issues guidelines for quarantine facilities

It said, these facilities should preferably be set up on the outskirts of cities and arrangements should be such that interactions between the quarantined people and healthcare professionals or supporting staff were minimised.



The advisory said that during the quarantine period, contacts should be monitored at least daily for fever and respiratory symptoms.

In the quarantine facility, the chief medical officer needs to be appointed as in-charge or nodal officer for overall coordination and supervision of the quarantine centre.



The advisory also that said services of general duty medical doctors, medicine specialists, pediatrics, microbiologist, psychiatrists and psychologists are required for routine examination and relevant clinical care of the quarantined people.

It further said that paramedics, including staff nurse and lab technician, pharmacist need to be posted.

