COVID-19: Centre forms task force

The six member strategic task force will deal exclusively with the issues related to the lockdown.

The eleven empowered groups and the strategic task force have been set up in order to deal with coronavirus spread and its aftermath.

These groups have been set up under the Disaster Management Act. The groups have been empowered to formulate plans and to take all necessary steps for their time bound implementation.

The Department of Expenditure has issued special instructions to enable expeditious decision making in procurement matters.

Each group has senior representatives from PMO and Cabinet Secretariat to ensure seamless coordination.

Of these 11 empowered groups, 9 are headed by secretary level officers, one by Member, NITI Aayog and one by CEO, NITI Aayog.

In case of any need of guidance, these groups may seek guidance from Union Cabinet Secretary.