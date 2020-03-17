COVID-19: Centre encourages social distancing

The Centre on Monday told states to shut schools, gyms, theatres and encourage private firms to let its employees work from home where feasible in an effort to reduce the possibility of spreading coronavirus infection within the community. In an advisory to state governments, the Union Health Ministry also asked people to avoid non-essential travel within the country as part of what has been described as social distancing.

The government has spared shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship but asked local authorities to reach out to traders and religious leaders to make sure that people in and around their premises keep a distance of one metre to prevent spread of the infection.

In schools and universities, the government has also advised states to explore the possibility of postponing exams. In case this isn’t feasible, the government told states to ensure that a distance of one metre is maintained between students in the examination hall.