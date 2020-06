The number of new cases globally jumped by 1 lakh 33 thousand 326 on Tuesday, according to data from the WHO. More than a third of those cases came from Mexico, Chile, Peru, Brazil and the United States, which reported a combined total of 58,583 new cases in a single day. The US remains the worst-hit country in the world with more than 2.3 million cases and at least 1 lakh 21 thousand 279 deaths.

