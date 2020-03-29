COVID-19: Cases in Sri Lanka rise to 115

Seven more patients were tested positive during past 24 hours while one person died of COVID complication Saturday evening.

President office said the curfew in six districts including Colombo and Jaffna districts will continue without relaxation.

The curfew in all other districts will be lifted at 6:00 a.m. on Monday and will be re-imposed at 2:00 p.m.

Travel between the districts for purposes other than essential services is completely prohibited.

Meanwhile, two villages in Kalutara and Kandy district have been named as completely isolated areas and no one is allowed to enter or leave them.

This followed several suspected cases in these villages. Meanwhile, the country has extended the closure of international airports for passenger arrivals by one week till 7th of next month.

However, departures flights and inbound aircraft with cargo will be allowed.

Government has urged public to strictly follow curfew laws as it has been brought in force to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.