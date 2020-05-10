COVID-19: Cabinet Secy holds meeting with Chief Secretaries & Health Secys of all States & UT’s

At the outset, Cabinet Secretary noted that more than 350 Shramik special trains have been run by railways carrying 3.5 lakh migrant workers.

He requested State governments to cooperate with railways in running of more Shramik special trains.He also noted the cooperation of States on return of Indians from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission.

Cabinet Secretary emphasised that movements of doctors, nurses and paramedics should be totally unhindered and all steps be taken to facilitate and protect Corona Warriors.

The State Chief Secretaries informed about the situation in their States and also said that while protection is required from COVID, the economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner.