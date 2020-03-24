COVID-19: Burj Khalifa lights up giving a message of ‘Stay Home’

Stay home, be safe, keep others safe,’ Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lights up with the message, urging residents to take the measures to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the UAE.

The UAE has called upon the public to stay at home except in cases of necessity, including getting essential supplies, such as food and medicine, or performing jobs.

The UAE government asked the public to comply with the instructions issued by competent health and security authorities, primarily limiting social contacts and avoiding crowded places to ensure their safety and wellbeing.