COVID-19: AIIMS to start tele-consultation facility

Talking to AIR News, AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria said, several patients whose appointments are now cancelled due to lockdown and chronic patients can consult doctors through this facility.

He said, every department will have some doctors who will resolve the health related issues through telephone.

Dr. Guleria also said, in case there is a big jump in COVID -19 cases in the coming days, a similar facility will be started by AIIMS.

He informed that through, this senior doctors will advice doctors at districts and state levels about managing critically ill patients of coronavirus.