India’s count of new Covid-19 cases have been reported to be 9,756 as per latest update. While 377 people have succumbed to death,1,305 have been recovered and 1 has migrated. Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh continue to register maximum cases of COVID-19.

PM Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of countrywide lockdown till May 3 in order to take control of the situation. Home Minister Amit Shah assured that there is enough stock of food and medicine in India.