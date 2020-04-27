COVID-19: Active cases stand at 20,835 in India

Home
As per the latest update, total coronavirus cases count in India now stand at 27,892. While active cases are 20,835, number of people who have succumbed to death is 872.
Those who have been cured and discharged after treatment are 6,184 in number, while 1 person has migrated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with Chief Ministers of different states on Monday in order to discuss the course of action regarding nationwide lockdown, which is ending on May 3rd.