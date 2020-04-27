Monday , April 27 2020
Home / HEADLINES / COVID-19: Active cases stand at 20,835 in India

Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News

COVID-19: Active cases stand at 20,835 in India

COVID-19: Active cases stand at 20,835 in India

As per the latest update, total coronavirus cases count in India now stand at 27,892. While active cases are 20,835, number of people who have succumbed to death is 872.

 

Those who have been cured and discharged after treatment are 6,184 in number, while 1 person has migrated.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with Chief Ministers of different states on Monday in order to discuss the course of action regarding nationwide lockdown, which is ending on May 3rd.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved