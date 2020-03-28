COVID-19: 748 total active cases in India

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 748, while 19 people succumbed to the disease, 66 people got discharged after treatment according to the latest figures released by Union Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, there was no “hard evidence” to state that stage-3 of Coronavirus has begun. With an aim to help mitigate the needs of poor people, the central government has announced Rs 1.70 lakh crore financial package. The Reserve Bank of India has also announced a slew of measures to ease the burden of people in the country.

Experts have asked people to stay at home, to not venture out on roads unless it’s absolutely necessary and to not believe in rumours, and don’t panic.

India is under a complete lockdown for 21 days since Wednesday, in a desperate measure to contain the spread of the virus.