COVID-19: 640 active cases as on March 27

According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 640, while 17 people succumbed to the disease, 66 people discharged after treatment according to latest figures. Union Health Ministry asserted on Thursday that the rate of increase in the positive cases was relatively in India.

The Union health ministry officials also said “India was at the second stage as there is still no hard evidence to say that there has been community transmission of the fast-spreading coronavirus, remarks which may provide anxious citizens with much needed assurance and hope.”

As the virus kept extending its footprint, the Central and state governments unleashed measures on a war-footing. Government on Thursday announced a mega relief package of one lakh 70 thousand crore rupees for the poor who need immediate help in the wake of COVID-19 like migrant workers and urban and rural poor.

India is under a complete lockdown for 21 days since Wednesday, in a desperate measure to contain the spread of the virus.