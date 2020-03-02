COVID-19: 2 fresh positive cases in India

Speaking on the coronavirus outbreak in India at a press conference on Monday in Delhi, Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan said that two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on Monday, one of the patients is from Delhi and one case is from Telangana with this five cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in the country out of which three of the earlier have tested negative after treatment.

The health minister said that 21 airports, 12 seaports and 65 minor seaports are screening the passengers arriving from 12 nations including Iran, Italy and South Korea.

Centre has further advised people to refrain from travelling to Iran, Italy and South Korea and Singapore. Government is also closely monitoring the situation. The embassies in the countries are in touch with the authorities.