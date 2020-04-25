COVID-19: 18,668 active cases in India so far

In the latest the press briefing of Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said ”Considering that 4,748 patients were cured from the disease according to today’s morning numbers, “our recovery rate is 20.57%. The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases now stands at 10 days.”

Till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in last 14 days. “We are implementing community surveillance at district, state levels to check community spread of coronavirus,” he said.

Stressing on the importance of surveillance in the fight against Covid-19,, Dr. Sujeet Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control said, “About 9.45 lakh people are on surveillance system.”