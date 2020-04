According to the latest updates, India records a total number of 2,902 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

While 183 people have recovered from coronavirus, 68 have succumbed to death.

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the globe crossed the 1 million mark as the global death toll topped 50,000.

PM Modi has urged people to light lamps in unity against coronavirus on Sunday 9 pm for 9 minutes.