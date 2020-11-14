Country’s COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 93.05 per cent

According to Health Ministry, the total number of recoveries has gone up to over 81 lakh 63 thousand. The actual caseload currently comprises only 5.48 per cent of the total positive cases. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is four lakh 80 thousand.

During the past 24 hours, 44 thousand 684 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases to over 87 lakh.

The Ministry said, that effective implementation of the strategic and graded Test, Track and Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality.

Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.47 per cent which is one of the lowest globally. During the last 24 hours, 520 deaths were reported taking the toll to one lakh 29 thousand 188.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, over nine lakh 29 thousand tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has gone up to 12 crore 40 lakh.

