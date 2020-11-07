Country’s COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 92.32 per cent

More than 54 thousand COVID patients recovered during the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has reached over 77 lakh 65 thousand.

The constantly increasing recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country is reduced and currently comprises only 6.19 per cent of the total positive cases.

Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is five lakh 20 thousand. In the last 24 hours, 47 thousand 638 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country so far to over 84 lakh.

Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.49 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally. In the last 24 hours, 670 deaths were reported taking the toll to one lakh 24 thousand 985.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 12 lakh 20 thousand tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached over 11 crore 54 lakh.