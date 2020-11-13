Country’s COVID-19 recovery rate improves to around 93 per cent

The actual caseload currently comprises only 5.55 per cent of the total positive cases. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is around four lakh 84 thousand.



During the past 24 hours, 44 thousand 874 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country to over 87 lakh. The Ministry said, that effective implementation of the strategic and graded Test, Track and Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.47 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally. During the last 24 hours, 547 deaths were reported taking the toll to one lakh 28 thousand 668.



According to Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 11 lakh 39 thousand tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has reached 12 crore 31 lakh.

