Country's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 90.62% | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

More than 63 thousand COVID patients recovered during the last 24 hours. Health Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has gone up to over 72 lakh.



Actual caseload currently comprises only 7.88 per cent of the total positive cases. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is six lakh 25 thousand.



During the past 24 hours, 36,469 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country to over 79 lakh 46 thousand.



The Ministry said, that effective implementation of the strategic and graded Test, Track and Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality.



Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.50 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally. During the last 24 hours, 488 deaths were reported taking the toll to 1,19,502.



According to Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 9.58 lakh tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has reached 10.44 crore.

