Country to receive a normal monsoon this year

Sharing details about the Second Stage Long Range Forecast for Southwest Monsoon Season Rainfall from July to September, Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences Dr M Rajeevan said that conditions are becoming more favourable for a good monsoon.

He said, in view of this condition, quantitatively, the monsoon rainfall between June to September over the country would be 102 per cent of its long period average which means 88 centimetres. He also, said, there is a good distribution of monsoon rainfall in the country.

He said, quantitatively, it will be 107 per cent of long period average in North West India, 103 per cent in Central India, 102 per cent in South Peninsula and 96 per cent in North East India which is less than normal. Dr Rajeevan also said, in July, there will be a good rainfall as it is very crucial for agriculture. Dr Rajeevan said, however, the month of August will also witness good rainfall but it will be little less than the normal monsoon.

On onset of monsoon, Dr Rajeevan said, the Southwest monsoon has arrived in Kerala and it has covered most of the state.