Coronavirus updates: Delhi man with travel history to Thailand, Malaysia tests positive

The patient is stable and being monitored.In addition, a day-long national level training on Covid-19 has been organized by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and WHO.

This was inaugurated by Health Secretary Ms Preeti Sudan, here today. It is being attended by 280 health officials from all states, & hospitals of railways, defence, and paramilitary forces.

It was also virtually attended by 1000 nodes across the country.The govt is fully alert to the situation where coronavirus cases have been rising in the country.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has been holding regular meetings with a specially constituted group of ministers and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary P K Mishra to tackle the outbreak.

He also held a meeting on Thursday to take stock of the situation.The Health Minister also delivered statements in both houses of Parliament on the current status of coronavirus in the country and the measures being taken to contain it from spreading further. He informed that medical screening is being carried out of all passengers coming to India from abroad.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is himself monitoring India’s preparedness & the govt has taken extensive steps to stop the disease from coming into the country..by evening the number of confirmed cases rose to 31.