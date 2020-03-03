Coronavirus: Take a look at travel restrictions issued by Health Ministry

The restrictions were in supersession of all earlier advisories issued on the subject.

Here’s what it says:

— All Regular/eVisas/ issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan issued on or before March 03, 2020 and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect.

— Regular/eVisa issued to Chinese Citizens issued on or before February 05, 2020 were suspended earlier, which shall remain in force.

— Regular/eVisas issued to all other foreign nationals who have travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan, on or after February 01, and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect.

— Diplomats, officials of UN and other International bodies, cardholders and aircrew from above countries are exempted from such restrictions on entry. However, medical screening is compulsory.

— All foreign and Indian nationals entering into India from any port, are required to furnish duly filled self declaration form including personal particulars and travel history to Health officials and Immigration officials at all ports.

— Passengers (foreign and Indian) arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hongkong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore must undergo medical screening at port of entry.