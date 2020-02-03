Coronavirus: Take a look at health ministry’s revised advisory

These are the following guidelines:
• Refrain from travel to China
• Anyone with travel history in China since Jan. 15, 2020 and from now on could be quarantined
• e-Visa facility for Chinese passport holders temporarily suspended
• e-Visa already issued to Chinese nationals not valid temporarily
• Facility for submitting application online for physical visa from China suspended
• People having compelling reasons to visit India asked to contact Indian Embassy in Beijing or consulate in Shanghai/ Guangzhou