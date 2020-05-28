Coronavirus: Sri Lanka records maximum number of 150 cases in a day

The earlier highest of 137 patients was recorded on Tuesday while 406 people have tested positive in last five days. Almost all of these cases are from foreign repatriations or navy personnel. Out of the total infections, 727 are active cases while 732 have recovered.

Ten persons have died of the pandemic so far. No community case has been reported in Sri Lanka for over a month leading to curfew relaxation all over the country. The curfew is in place from 10 PM to 4 AM.

The Ministry of Health has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines focused on the “new normal” with timelines on when most activities can resume. The document notes that bars, nightclubs, zoo and museums will remain closed until further notice. Restrictions on social gatherings have also been mentioned including no more than 10 people at most social events.