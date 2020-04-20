Coronavirus: Sri Lanka records highest single-day jump in positive cases

Curfew has been relaxed in 21 out of 25 low risk districts from Monday except for certain police areas of high incidence. Curfew in other five districts including Colombo, was to see relaxation from Wednesday, but now will be extended till Monday in wake of fresh cases reported.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stressed that the measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 will follow despite the curfew being relaxed in several areas. He also noted that the objective of relaxing the curfew is to reactivate the economy.

Meanwhile, a former MP Ranjan Ramanayake was released on bail after it was argued before Magistrate that no lawful curfew had been imposed in Sri Lanka. Ramanayake was arrested last week, on charges of obstructing the duties of police officers over curfew violation incident. His counsel highlighted that there is no lawful curfew imposed in the country but everyone should follow it because of the situation.