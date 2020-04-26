Coronavirus: Restaurants, salons, barber shops to remain shut, clarifies MHA

“In view of queries coming from various sections of society, it is clarified that all restaurants, salons, barber shops will remain closed. They render services and the relaxations given under lockdown restrictions on Saturday pertain only to shops selling items,” as per the new order.

The new order also said that all shops in rural areas, while for urban areas “all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open.” Market complexes and shopping malls will still remain shut.

“It is clarified that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only,” the Ministry said.

The government has also banned the sale of liquor under the National Directives for COVID-19 management. Shops in containment zones/hotspots will remain shut.