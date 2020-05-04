Coronavirus related death toll reaches 3,397 in Turkey

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted today that 1,670 more cases were confirmed, with the total number of infections now at 126,045.

The daily increase is the lowest climb in over a month, but the number of administered tests has also decreased.

Turkey ranks eighth in confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, but experts believe the tally around the world is higher than reported.

The health minister said 4,892 people were discharged from hospitals today, with total recoveries now above 63,000.