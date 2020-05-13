Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that 24 thousand 386 patients have cured so far and the recovery rate reached 32.82 percent. During the last 24 hours, 122 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 2415.
Coronavirus recovery rate reaches 32.82 percent in country
