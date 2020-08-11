Coronavirus recovery rate close to 70% in country: Govt

The Ministry said with more patients recuperating and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation, the total recoveries have jumped to 15,83,489 with 47,746 patients getting discharged in a span of 24 hours.

The national recovery rate has risen to 69.80 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The actual case load of the active cases (6,39,929) which is only 28.21 per cent of the total positive cases.

With a consistent and sustained increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 9.5 lakh and the gap between percentage of recoveries and percentage of active cases of COVID-19 is growing every day.

Focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, use of non-invasive, improved and coordinated services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment have resulted in seamless efficient patient management of COVID-19 patients.

As a result, the case fatality rate (CFR), which has been low as compared to the global average, has fallen below 2 per cent and currently stands at 1.99 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 22,68,675 with 53,601 new infections being reported in a day, while the death-toll climbed to 45,257 with 871 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.