Coronavirus: Railway and waterway services suspended in Bangladesh

Confirming this to Prasar Bharti Spl. Correspondent in Dhaka on Tuesday, the Railway Public Relations Official said that no decision has yet been taken on the intercity trains.

The Road Transport services also announced today that all Public Road Transport services will remain suspended from 26 March to 4th April. However, trucks and vans carrying essential supplies like medicine, fuel, vegetables and other food items will continue to operate. This was announced in a press release issued on Tuesday by the Road Transport and Highway Division in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has suspended all passenger launch services across the country till further notice over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ramping up its efforts to stop the spread of Corona virus in the country, government announced on Monday that all offices in Bangladesh except police, hospitals and essential services will remain closed from 26th March to 4th April.

The armed forces have also been working since Tuesday to assist the local civil administration in the entire country to enforce the social distancing, quarantine and other measures required to stop the spread of Corona virus.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) office of the armed forces said in a Press Release on Monday that naval forces would be on duty on coastlines while air force would mobilize their resources in reaching necessary medical equipment and emergency transportations.

On Monday government announced that the banks will continue operations on a restricted scale. All Schools, colleges and educational institutions including coaching centres are already closed till 31 March in the country. Bangladesh has reported 3 deaths and 33 Corona virus infections till Monday.