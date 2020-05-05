Coronavirus pandemic: NextGig.co brings great relief to jobseekers

The main reason behind taking the step is to keep the businesses running until everything gets back to normal. Firms like BharatPe, Oyo and Fab Hotels have already minimized their labour force in India. On the other hand, online insurance firm Acko has laid off almost 50 employees and US-based travel company Fareportal has sacked 500 employees in India. The unfortunate layoffs, firings and pay cuts have created panic amongst many candidates.

Midst the crisis, NextGig, a community-based job action center is the platform for employees to find jobs in this pandemic.

The website www.nextgig.co will also help employers in hiring suitable candidates for the job role. The job placement platform thus works two-way for the employees as well as employers.

NextGig.co is developed by SapienHR Analytics which has served more than 100 clients and have hired the best candidates from various sectors.

The men who conceptualized the company, Ravi and Siddeque have had an experience of more than a decade. Both are alumni of Nottingham University Business School and are into the hiring sector since 2015.

While Ravi is highly experienced in strategic and business leadership, Siddeque holds expertise in technology and entertainment field.

With NextGig being the perfect placement portal, Ravi and Siddeque hope that both employers and employees will get the advantage through the portal. Ravi expressing his views quoted, “The tech startups are leaving no stone unturned and are aggressively looking for hiring. Many experienced professionals have lost their jobs due to the company facing losses.

This would benefit many startups with having skilled employees.”

Looking at the rising number of cases, it seems that the lockdown will yet again be extended.

