Coronavirus Pandemic: After Ghaziabad, Noida seals borders with Delhi

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L.Y., in a tweet, said: “Dear residents, as per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight Covid-19, we are closing Delhi-GB nagar/Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate.”

He also attached the copy of the order stating the reasons for sealing the border.

The order issued by the district administration mentioned that a lot of people travel from Noida to Delhi and vice versa.

“And in the last few days it was found that many people tested positive for Covid-19 due to their links with Delhi,” the order said.

It said that the report by the medical authorities clearly mentions that the people travelling between GB Nagar and Delhi are vulnerable to Covid-19. “Thus the border of GB Nagar with Delhi is sealed until further notice,” it said.

The order further said that only essential services and health workers who would carry valid pass issued by the authorities were being allowed by the police at the border. GB Nagar administration made it clear that special e-passes will be issued for others, who want to pass through with a valid reason.