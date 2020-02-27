Coronavirus outbreak prompted six countries to withdraw from shooting World Cup

This was revealed by the President of National Rifles Association of India (NRAI), Raninder Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The countries which have withdrawn are China, Hong Kong, Macau, North Korea , Turkmenistan and Taiwan, which has locked down their entire island.

The NRAI chief also informed that Pakistan will also not be competing at the event as the country’s shooters are busy with a new coach.

Earlier this month, the Indian government refused to grant visas to Chinese grapplers for the Asian Wrestling Championship held in New Delhi due to the disease originating from Wuhan.

The epidemic has killed more than 2, 600 and infected over 80,000 people all over the world.