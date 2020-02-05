Coronavirus Outbreak: New travel advisory by government 

The death toll in China due to the Corona Virus has risen to 490. And the number of confirmed cases climbed to 24,324. The new figures from China’s Health Commission on Wednesday showed that 65 people died on Tuesday and all of them were from Hubei province and its capital Wuhan the epicenter of the outbreak. China has made massive efforts to contain the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization has also lauded efforts by China.

In another development, The CEO Toshiro Muto of Tokyo Olympics-2020, admitted that organisers are “extremely worried” about the possible effect of the deadly risk of corona virus for Tokyo Olympics.



Back home, Union Cabinet appreciated Air India’s crew team that brought over 600 Indians back to India from Wuhan, China. They also stated that India is taking all preventive measures to combat the corona virus across the country.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting on Corona virus. In this meeting, a revised advisory has been issued for the people coming from China, under which all the people coming from China will be quarantine .

As per the revised Travel Advisory, Existing visas (including eVisa already issued) are no longer valid for any foreign national travelling from China. People have already been advised to refrain from travel to China through an earlier advisory. People traveling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return.

As per precautionary, Community level monitoring has been enhanced in the states. So far, more than 1 lakh passengers coming from more than 900 flights have been screened. Meanwhile, 5 people who have returned to India from Wuhan, have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and 5 people have been admitted to the Army’s base hospital for their investigation

Experts recommend that personal cleanliness is very important in preventing the corona virus.

On the other hand, Russia has set up a quarantine area in Siberia’s Tyumen region for Russians being evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. All evacuated citizens will be held in quarantine for 14 days.

South Korean presidnet Moon Jae-in visited the health center to see the corona infected patients.The streets of Macau, which usually keeps buzzing with tourists, gave a deserted look.

