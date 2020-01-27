Coronavirus outbreak: Group of 21 Lankan students studying in China left for Sri Lanka 

President’s office said students from Sichuan and various others parts in China are being transported to airports by bus while discussions are underway with the Chinese government to bring back Sri Lankan students in Wuhan which is currently locked down.

Meanwhile, ten people including seven foreigners have been admitted to the Infectious diseases in hospital on suspicion they were infected by the corona virus.

Samples have been sent to the Medical Research Institute. Earlier, four samples sent to the institute were tested negative.

Government has set up a National action committee to prevent the spreading of virus and the committee is scheduled to meet today to discuss future steps.

Civil Aviation Authority had set up a separate arrival terminal supported at Colombo International Airport for passengers returning from China. Those who had arrived from China are requested to attend regular medical screening and to wear face masks for at least 20 days.



