Coronavirus outbreak: Embassy of India in Beijing issues advisory for Indian nationals in China

The Embassy wishes to continue to maintain this close contact and accordingly requests all Indian nationals to register themselves with the Embassy by filling in their details on the Embassy’s website.

The registration window on the Embassy’s website is at https://www.eoibeijing.gov.in/registrater.php. Indian nationals in the consular jurisdiction of the Consulates General of India in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong may register themselves directly through the websites of the respective Consulates.

Embassy continues to remain contactable 24×7 on two hotline numbers +8618610952903 & +8618612083629 and dedicated email – [email protected]. Indian nationals in need of any assistance may get in touch with the Embassy on these hotlines and email.

Indian nationals are further advised to regularly follow Embassy’s social media pages (Twitter: @EOIBeijing; Facebook: India in China(Embassy of India, Beijing)) and notifications on its website (www.eoibeijing.gov.in) for further updates. Please also follow updates from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare of India on its website (https://mohfw.gov.in/diseasealerts/novel-corona-virus) and social media pages (Twitter: @MoHFW_INDIA) regarding the situation and measures being taken in India.

