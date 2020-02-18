Coronavirus Outbreak: Death toll crosses 1800 in China 

The death toll from China’s coronavirus epidemic climbed to 1,868 on Tuesday morning as 98 more people died while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 72,436.

Of the new deaths, 93 were reported from Hubei Province, the epicentre of the virus, three from Henan, and one each from Hebei and Hunan.

Hubei reported 1,807 new confirmed cases, taking the total number of such cases to 59,989 in the province. Another 1,432 new suspected cases were reported from the rest of China.

Till 1 pm on Tueday, a total of 302 people of 406 who were housed at an ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla after being brought back from Wuhan have been released. All 406 have tested negative for novel Coronavirus in the latest sample examination and are being discharged in a phased manner . It is likely that all 406 will be released by tomorrow early morning from the ITBP Chhawla Centre.

All released persons are advised to remain self isolated for the next 14 days at their respective places. They are also advised for do’s and dont’s during the period.

Many of the people who were told that they would be allowed to go from the centre celebrated the moment with an impromptu dance and music show.

A total of 650 people were brought back from Wuhan in China on February 1 and 2 in two 747 Boeing Air India aircraft after the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in China. While 406 of these are being looked after at the ITBP facility, rest are at an Army centre at Manesar in Haryana.

