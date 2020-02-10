Coronavirus Outbreak: China virus deaths jump to 902

In its daily update, Hubei’s health commission also confirmed another 2,618 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.

There are now more than 40,800 confirmed cases across China. 3283 patients have been discharged so far after recovery.

Meanwhile, millions of people have started returning to Beijing and other cities in China after the extended holiday of China’s New Year.

The holidays, which began on January 24 and were due to end on February 3, has been extended till February 9 as part of its efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

However, the employees of most of the offices have been asked to work from home.