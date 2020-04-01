Wednesday , April 1 2020
Coronavirus is most challenging crisis since WW2: Guterres

Launching a new report titled ‘Shared Responsibility, Global Solidarity: Responding to the Socio-Economic Impacts of COVID-19’ on Tuesday,  Guterres said that the pandemic will lead to an economic recession without any parallel in the recent past.

Calling it much more than a health crisis, Guterres said that the pandemic is a human crisis which demands coordinated, decisive, inclusive and innovative policy action from the world’s leading economies. He also called for maximum financial and technical support for the poorest and most vulnerable people and countries.

