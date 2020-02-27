Coronavirus: Indian nationals on board Diamond Princess Cruise ship brought back

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar informed that Air India flight today landed in Delhi from Tokyo, carrying 119 Indians and 5 nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru who were quarantined onboard the Diamond Princess due to coronavirus.

He also appreciated the facilitation of Japanese authorities and thanked Air India for the gerat work done.All the evacuees will undergo a 14 day quarantine at the quarantine facility set up by the Indian Army in Manesar, Haryana.Out of the total 138 Indian nationals originally on-board the Diamond Princess, 16 Indian crew members have tested positive for Virus and are receiving necessary medical care and treatment at onshore medical facilities in Japan.

Embassy of India in Tokyo has established contact with these individuals and is continuously following-up on their recovery.

In view of the evolving situation, union government has issued advisory asking Indians to refrain from non-essential travel to Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy.

People coming from Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy or having such travel history since 10th February 2020 may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India.