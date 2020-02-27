Coronavirus: India sends special flight to Wuhan

On its return from Wuhan, the IAF flight has brought back 76 Indians & 36 nationals from 7 countries – Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, China, South Africa, USA and Madagascar.

The C-17 Globemaster III airlifted approximately 15 tonnes of medical supplies as a goodwill gesture from the Government of India.

Terming the move as strong expression of our solidarity with the Chinese people at this difficult time, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar appreciated facilitation by Chinese government.

He also thanked Indian Air Force and Embassy of India in Beijing for their efforts.

Meanwhile, ITBP Quarantine facility is ready to receive Indian and friendly nations’ citizens from Wuhan, China.

Thermal screening at Airport Isolation bay by ITBP team of Doctors.

Immigration process will take 1 hour approx at the airport.All will be taken to ITBP facility, Chhawla, New Delhi by ITBP Buses afterwards.

Passengers will be kept at ITBP facility for requisite quarantine period under observation of ITBP doctors.

