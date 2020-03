Coronavirus impact on economy likely to decrease: China

China’s economy has suffered a heavy blow as the epidemic has paralysed activity, with industrial output contracting at the fastest pace in 30 years and fixed-asset investment falling for the first time on record.

China’s nationwide survey-based jobless rate rose to 6.2% in February, compared with 5.2% in December.

Globally, over 1,62,000 are infected from coronavirus and over 6,000 have died.