Coronavirus: Govt. advises citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Singapore

It also said that screening at airports is now being planned for flight passengers coming to India from Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia from Monday.

Currently, passengers from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore and Japan are screened at 21 designated airports in the country for possible exposure to the COVID-19.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary to take stock of the status, actions taken and preparedness of states and UTs regarding the management of novel coronavirus.

Secretaries of ministries of Health, Civil Aviation, Defence, Information and Broadcasting, DG AFMS and representatives from External Affairs Ministry, Home Affairs Ministry, Bureau of Immigration, ITBP and Army were also present at the meeting.