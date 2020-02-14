Coronavirus: Government geared up; PM praises Wuhan Rescue Operation

On Thursday, a high level Group of Ministers reviewed current status, and actions for prevention and management of novel Coronavirus in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan along with External Affairs Minister, Civil Aviation Minister, Minister of State for Home and Shipping Minister.

At the meeting, Dr Harshavardhan stated that the Rapid Response Teams have been trained in all States for managing emergencies due to high risk pathogens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Wuhan Rescue Operation that conducted the evacuation of stranded Indians from Wuhan.

The Prime Minister has issued a letter of appreciation to the team members of the operation. This letter would be handed over to the crew by Minister of State for Civil Aviation.

Air India had conducted an emergency evacuation operations from Wuhan city, the epicenter of the deadly Coronavirus. Despite being aware of the severe situation in the region, Air India sent two B-747 aircraft with teams of of the airline as well as from the Ministry of Health for two consecutive days, the 31st of January and the 1st of this month, returning the next day.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Japan has said the condition of two Indian crew infected with novel coronavirus on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast is stable and improving. It said, they will be put to another round of tests in next few days and further treatment will be carried out based on the results.

