Coronavirus: G7 health ministers to discuss response even as China sets up new hospital

Wuhan’s 1,000-bed Huoshenshan Hospital, built in just eight days, is one of two dedicated facilities being constructed to help tackle the outbreak.

According to reports, 1,400 Chinese army medical staff, some with experience of infectious diseases, were arriving in Wuhan and being transferred to the new site.

A second hospital at Leishenshan is due to be finished on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the health ministers of G7 countries will discuss a joint response to the coronavirus epidemic in Berlin on Monday.

The Group of Seven comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and United States.

Since emerging out of Wuhan late last year, the coronavirus has infected nearly 14,500 people across China. The number of countries reporting infections rose to 24 after Britain, Russia and Sweden confirmed their first cases this weekend.

United States, Australia, New Zealand and Israel have banned foreign nationals from visiting if they have been in China recently, and they have also warned their own citizens against travelling there.

Mongolia, Russia and Nepal have closed their land borders.

