Coronavirus | France: Night curfew in Paris and eight other big cities | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

People will have to stay at home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Theatres, opera houses and cinemas saw a glimpse of hope when France’s culture minister tweeted the idea that there could be an exemption for them. But French Finance Minister on Thursday morning said there could not be any exemptions to keep things simple and clear.

With the curfew, theatre manager says they will lose even more in revenues as the evening screenings amount to 40% of ticket sales. They also warned that falling revenues in cinemas nationwide could impact the whole film production industry.

