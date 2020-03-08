Coronavirus: Five more cases found positive

In addition, 108 samples have been received from Iran today morning. These samples are being tested at the laboratory in AIIMS. Also, six scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research have been stationed in Iran. Equipment and reagents, worth approximately Rs.10 crores have been dispatched to enable them to setup a lab there.

Rigorous screening is being done at the airports.

As many as 52 laboratories are now operational across the country for testing COVID-19 virus. An additional 57 laboratories have been provided with Viral Transport Media and swabs for sample collection.

In order to spread awareness, special COVID-19 mobile phone caller tune was launched by all telecom operators with basic infection prevention messages played when a caller dials-out. Over 117.2 crore subscribers of BSNL, MTNL Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are being progressively reached out to through SMSs and Call Backs.

